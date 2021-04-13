Workers of Sui Northern gas repairing gas pipeline for continuous availability of gas to consumers in Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak
APP20-130421 MULTAN: April 13 - Workers of Sui Northern gas repairing gas pipeline for continuous availability of gas to consumers in Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri

ALSO READ  People busy in purchasing vegetables and other items at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Masoom Shah Road in connection with upcoming Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR