Friday, August 15, 2025
Workers of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board holding rally with displaying huge national flag during the 78th Independence Day and Maarka-E-Haq celebrations at Radio Pakistan Road

Workers of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board holding rally with displaying huge national flag during the 78th Independence Day and Maarka-E-Haq celebrations at Radio Pakistan Road
APP81-140825 HYDERABAD: August 14 - Workers of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board holding rally with displaying huge national flag during the 78th Independence Day and Maarka-E-Haq celebrations at Radio Pakistan Road. APP/FHN/ABB
Workers of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board holding rally with displaying huge national flag during the 78th Independence Day and Maarka-E-Haq celebrations at Radio Pakistan Road
APP81-140825
HYDERABAD
Workers of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board holding rally with displaying huge national flag during the 78th Independence Day and Maarka-E-Haq celebrations at Radio Pakistan Road
APP82-140825
HYDERABAD
