APP43-040221 KARACHI: February 04 - Workers of Pakistan Zindabad Basic Organization staged a demonstration to show the solidarity with Kashmiri people on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day in front of Press Club in Provincial Capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi

Students capturing the moments in front of displayed stuff during painting exhibition in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at RC School

Consul General of Pakistan H.E Ahmed Amjad Ali addressing the 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' at Consulate General of Pakistan

PTI Provincial Assembly of Sindh and Former Leader of the Opposition Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi addressing All Parties Kashmir Solidarity Conference organized by Majlis...

Billboards being displayed at Mall Road in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day