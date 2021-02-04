Workers of Pakistan Zindabad Basic Organization staged a demonstration to show the solidarity with Kashmiri people on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day in front of Press Club in Provincial Capital
APP43-040221 KARACHI: February 04 - Workers of Pakistan Zindabad Basic Organization staged a demonstration to show the solidarity with Kashmiri people on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day in front of Press Club in Provincial Capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
