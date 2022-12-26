Workers of Pakistan Peoples Party lights candles to pay tribute to Former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on the occasion of her 15th death anniversary in front of Press Club.

APP55-261222 LARKANA: December 26 - Workers of Pakistan Peoples Party lights candles to pay tribute to Former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on the occasion of her 15th death anniversary in front of Press Club. APP/NAS/IQJ/FHA/ZID
PPP workers lit up candles in front of Shaheed Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto portrait in connection with 15th death Anniversary of Shaheed Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto at post office road.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other offer Fateha at the grave of former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addressing during ‘Meet the Editors’ program organized by Council of Pakistan Newspaper

Students take keen interest in books during Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto books festival at Jinnah Bagh.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Stadium.turned into makeshift tent city for displaced flood affected people by the JDC with the support of the Sindh Government

Information Secretary PPP Women Wing Sindh MPA Sadia Javed distributes food items to flood affected people on the behalf of Central President of Pakistan Peoples Party Women Wing MPA Faryal Talpur near Railway Station

Former Prime Minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan coming out from Islamabad High Court after hearing

Pakistan Peoples Party Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and others offering dua before departure of aid for KPK flood affectees.

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan addresses to the workers of PTI at the stadium

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) addresses his supporters during a public meeting

Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Taj Haider is addressing to the ceremony on Democracy and Empowerment Woman on Constitutional and Electoral Reforms for Strengthening Accountable Governance and Social Inclusion at Local Hotel.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with BB Asifa Bhutto Zardari offering condolences on the death of his grandmother Zarrin Ara Zardari at Zardari House. Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was also present.

