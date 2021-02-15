Home Photos General Coverage Photos Workers of Anti Encroachment Cell demolishing encroachment with the help of heavy...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosWorkers of Anti Encroachment Cell demolishing encroachment with the help of heavy machinery at Latifabad Mon, 15 Feb 2021, 6:32 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-150221 HYDERABAD: February 15 – Workers of Anti Encroachment Cell demolishing encroachment with the help of heavy machinery at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan KhanRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORLabourers cleaning Qadirabad Canal with the help of heavy machineryWorkers of Anti Encroachment Cell of TMA demolishing encroachment with the help of heavy machinery at Bhitai Hospital RoadRailways ministry retrieves 439.8 acres land from private individuals