Home Photos Feature Photos Workers of a construction company busy in constructing of a road in... PhotosFeature Photos Workers of a construction company busy in constructing of a road in the city Sat, 9 Jan 2021, 5:24 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-09 FAISALABAD: January 09 - Workers of a construction company busy in constructing of a road in the city. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem APP09-09 ALSO READ Laborers works on road project underway near Darbar Mahal to convert single roads into one-way green belt road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Laborers works on road project underway near Darbar Mahal to convert single roads into one-way green belt road Heavy machinery busy in working at the site of a bridge on Islamabad Expressway Labourers busy in carpeting Canal Road during development work in the city