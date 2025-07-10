Thursday, July 10, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosWorkers load timber onto a tractor trolley at a wood market to...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Workers load timber onto a tractor trolley at a wood market to meet the rising demand for commercial supply

Workers load timber onto a tractor trolley at a wood market to meet the rising demand for commercial supply
APP38-100725 MULTAN: July 10 – Workers load timber onto a tractor trolley at a wood market to meet the rising demand for commercial supply. APP/TVE/MAF/TZD/SSH
7
- Advertisement -
Workers load timber onto a tractor trolley at a wood market to meet the rising demand for commercial supply
APP38-100725
MULTAN
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan