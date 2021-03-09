Home Photos Feature Photos Workers busy in repairing security cameras near Serena ChowkPhotosFeature PhotosWorkers busy in repairing security cameras near Serena Chowk Tue, 9 Mar 2021, 10:04 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-090321 ISLAMABAD: March 09 - Workers busy in repairing security cameras near Serena Chowk. APP Photo by Irshad SheikhRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORWorkers busy in their routine work in a power loom factoryPTI workers chanting slogans in front of the Sindh Assembly to celebrate the victory of a PTI candidate for the Senate seatCDA workers busy in showering water on plants at Fatima Jinnah Park