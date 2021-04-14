Workers busy in preparing traditional food items Samosa for frying at his workplace during Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak
APP39-140421 LAHORE: April 14  Workers busy in preparing traditional food items Samosa for frying at his workplace during Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak. APP photo by Ashraf Ch

ALSO READ  Workers of Sui Northern gas repairing gas pipeline for continuous availability of gas to consumers in Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR