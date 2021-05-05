Workers busy in frying traditional food item Pakora for customers outside his shop during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak
APP53-050521 MULTAN: May 05 - Workers busy in frying traditional food item Pakora for customers outside his shop during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
APP54-050521
MULTAN: May 05 – A large number of people purchasing traditional food items for iftari from vendors during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri

ALSO READ  A large number of women busy in purchasing shoes from vendor in a local market for preparation of upcoming Eid-ul Fitr

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR