Workers busy in embroidery work on traditional women cloth in connection with upcoming Eid-ul Fitr
APP12-050521 HYDERABAD: May 05  Workers busy in embroidery work on traditional women cloth in connection with upcoming Eid-ul Fitr. APP photo by Akram Ali

ALSO READ  Workers busy in coloring women clothes at their workplace as per demand ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr at Kashmir Bazar

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR