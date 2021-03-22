Workers busy in arranging different flowers for exhibition at Bagh-e-Jinnain in connection with 'Pakistan Day' under the aegis of PHA
APP22-220321 FAISALABAD: March 22 – Workers busy in arranging different flowers for exhibition at Bagh-e-Jinnain in connection with 'Pakistan Day' under the aegis of PHA. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

ALSO READ  Visitor viewing the paintings displayed in painting exhibition during 6th Hyderabad Literature Festival at Sindh Museum

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR