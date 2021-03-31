Home Photos Feature Photos Worker preparing fans for room-coolers at their workplace PhotosFeature Photos Worker preparing fans for room-coolers at their workplace Wed, 31 Mar 2021, 6:24 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP14-310321 LAHORE: March 31 Worker preparing fans for room-coolers at their workplace. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP14-310321 ALSO READ Workers carving writing on the marble pieces at their workplace at GTS Chowk RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Workers carving writing on the marble pieces at their workplace at GTS Chowk A blacksmith preparing agricultural tools at his workplace for harvesting the crops Workers busy in embroidery work at their workplace