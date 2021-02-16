Home Photos Feature Photos Worker of Irrigation Department removing garbage from Gogera Branch Canal at Bootay...PhotosFeature PhotosWorker of Irrigation Department removing garbage from Gogera Branch Canal at Bootay Di Jhall Bridge for smooth flow of water Tue, 16 Feb 2021, 8:15 PM6Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-160221 FAISALABAD: February 16 - Worker of Irrigation Department removing garbage from Gogera Branch Canal at Bootay Di Jhall Bridge for smooth flow of water. APP photo by Muhammad WaseemALSO READ MDA and Anti-encroachment Cell staffers removing encroachments during anti-encroachment campaign near Nawanshahr ChowkRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORBirds flying outside their nests in the wall of a bridge at RahimabadA view of heavy vehicles passing through bridge on Indus River at BypassA view of trash accumulated in Nou Bahar Canal polluting the water and creating an environmental hazard; requiring urgent attention of the concerned authorities