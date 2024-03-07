Election day banner

Women’s rights activist, Farzana Bari delivering keynote speech in a seminar titled “Women Empowerment : Challenges & Opportunities in a Changing World”, in commemoration of International Women’s Day organized by the Alliance For Good Governance Foundation at a local hotel.

Women’s rights activist, Farzana Bari delivering keynote speech in a seminar titled “Women Empowerment : Challenges & Opportunities in a Changing World”, in commemoration of International Women’s Day organized by the Alliance For Good Governance Foundation at a local hotel.
APP11-070324 ISLAMABAD: March 07 – Women’s rights activist, Farzana Bari delivering keynote speech in a seminar titled “Women Empowerment : Challenges & Opportunities in a Changing World”, in commemoration of International Women’s Day organized by the Alliance For Good Governance Foundation at a local hotel.
Women’s rights activist, Farzana Bari delivering keynote speech in a seminar titled “Women Empowerment : Challenges & Opportunities in a Changing World”, in commemoration of International Women’s Day organized by the Alliance For Good Governance Foundation at a local hotel.
APP11-070324
ISLAMABAD: March 07 –Women’s rights activist, Farzana Bari delivering keynote speech in a seminar titled “Women Empowerment : Challenges & Opportunities in a Changing World”, in commemoration of International Women’s Day organized by the Alliance For Good Governance Foundation at a local hotel.

APP12-070324
ISLAMABAD: March 07 – Panelists participating in a discussion in a seminar titled “Women Empowerment : Challenges & Opportunities in a Changing World”, in commemoration of International Women’s Day organized by the Alliance For Good Governance Foundation at a local hotel.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services