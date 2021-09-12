Women voters entering into a centre of cantonment board election at Westridge No -2 Ward No 1

Women voters entering into a centre of cantonment board election at Westridge No -2 Ward No 1
APP04-120921 RAWALPINDI: September 12  Women voters entering into a centre of cantonment board election at Westridge No -2 Ward No 1. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP04-120921 RAWALPINDI
APP05-120921 RAWALPINDI: September 12  Voters enlisting their name during the cantonment board election at Westridge No -2 Ward No 1. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP06-120921 RAWALPINDI: September 12  Supporters of PTI outside at a polling station during the cantonment board election at Westridge No -2 Ward No 1. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk