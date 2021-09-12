PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Women voters entering into a centre of cantonment board election at Westridge No -2 Ward No 1 Sun, 12 Sep 2021, 7:07 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP04-120921 RAWALPINDI: September 12 Women voters entering into a centre of cantonment board election at Westridge No -2 Ward No 1. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP04-120921 RAWALPINDI APP05-120921 RAWALPINDI: September 12 Voters enlisting their name during the cantonment board election at Westridge No -2 Ward No 1. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP06-120921 RAWALPINDI: September 12 Supporters of PTI outside at a polling station during the cantonment board election at Westridge No -2 Ward No 1. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk