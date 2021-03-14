Women viewing books displayed at stall during 4th Sindh Literature Festival at Arts Council

Home Photos General Coverage Photos Women viewing books displayed at stall during 4th Sindh Literature Festival at...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosWomen viewing books displayed at stall during 4th Sindh Literature Festival at Arts Council Sun, 14 Mar 2021, 10:09 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP39-140321 KARACHI: March 14 - Women selecting traditional things displayed on stall during 4th Sindh Literature Festival at Arts Council. APP Photo by M Saeed QureshiAPP38-140321APP39-140321ALSO READ Sindhi writer and Columnist Amar Jaleel addressing via video link during 4th Sindh Literature Festival at Arts CouncilRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORSindhi writer and Columnist Amar Jaleel addressing via video link during 4th Sindh Literature Festival at Arts CouncilDevotees holding different colours of flags and travel with barefoot to reach “Hazrat Shaikh Syed Daud Bandagi Kirmani Sarkar” at Shergarh Okara district in...People throng at Channar Pir Festival in Cholistan desert