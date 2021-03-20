Home Photos Feature Photos Women vendors at their setup along boundary wall of Empress Market waiting...PhotosFeature PhotosWomen vendors at their setup along boundary wall of Empress Market waiting for customers to sell dry fruits for livelihood Sat, 20 Mar 2021, 6:08 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-200321 KARACHI: March 20 Women vendors at their setup along boundary wall of Empress Market waiting for customers to sell dry fruits for livelihood. APP Photo by M. Saeed QureshiAPP27-200321ALSO READ An elderly vendor waits for customers to sell towels to earn livelihoodRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAn elderly vendor waits for customers to sell towels to earn livelihoodFarmer busy in collecting seasonal fruit strawberry from his field to sell in marketA local vendor roasting corn cob and displaying different items of dry fruits to attract the customers at Ring Road