Women selecting to purchase children footwear from roadside setup by vendor at Kala Pul area in the Provincial Capital
APP37-081220 KARACHI: December 08 - Women selecting to purchase children footwear from roadside setup by vendor at Kala Pul area in the Provincial Capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP37-081220

ALSO READ  First Lady urges women to play their active role in society

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR