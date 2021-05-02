Home Photos Feature Photos Women selecting & purchasing artificial jewelry from vendor stall at Jama cloth... PhotosFeature Photos Women selecting & purchasing artificial jewelry from vendor stall at Jama cloth market Latifabad during shopping for preparation of Eid-ul-fitr Sun, 2 May 2021, 10:11 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-020521 HYDERABAD: May 02 Women selecting & purchasing artificial jewelry from vendor stall at Jama cloth market Latifabad during shopping for preparation of Eid-ul-fitr. APP photo by Farhan Khan ALSO READ A view of Jama cloth market area during a lockdown following restrictions imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of Jama cloth market area during a lockdown following restrictions imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 District government official closing the market after the new lockdown timing from 6am to 2 pm at Resham Bazaar & Shahi Bazaar as precautionary... Workers busy in embroidery work on traditional women cloth in connection of Eid-ul Fitr at Latifabad