Women selecting old books from a roadside stall at Mall Road

Women selecting old books from a roadside stall at Mall Road
APP27-280424 LAHORE: April 28 - Women selecting old books from a roadside stall at Mall Road. APP/AHF/TZD/FHA
Women selecting old books from a roadside stall at Mall Road
APP27-280424
LAHORE: April 28 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services