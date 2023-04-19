PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Women selecting and purchasing shoes at Resham Gali in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr preparation Wed, 19 Apr 2023, 6:45 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP37-190423 LARKANA: April 19 - Women selecting and purchasing shoes at Resham Gali in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr preparation. APP/NAS/ABB/MOS APP37-190423 LARKANA: APP38-190423 LARKANA: April 19 – As the festivities of Eid ul Fitr draw near, vendors in Resham Gali display an array of exquisite artificial jewelry, catching the eyes of eager customers with their intricate designs and sparkling allure. APP/NAS/ABB/MOS APP39-190423 LARKANA: April 19 – Women selecting and purchasing artificial jewelry from a stall at Resham Gali in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr preparation. APP/NAS/ABB/MOS