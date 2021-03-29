Women reciting Quranic verses besides their love ones graves at Tariq Road graveyard on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat
KARACHI: March 29  A family lights-up the candles on their love ones graves at Tariq Road graveyard on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi
