Women reciting Quranic verses besides their love ones graves at Tariq Road graveyard on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat Mon, 29 Mar 2021, 8:44 PM APP52-290321 KARACHI: March 29 - Women reciting Quranic verses besides their love ones graves at Tariq Road graveyard on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi APP52-290321 APP53-290321KARACHI: March 29 A family lights-up the candles on their love ones graves at Tariq Road graveyard on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi