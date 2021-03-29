Women reciting Quranic verses besides their love ones graves at Tariq Road graveyard on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat

Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets with counterpart Minister of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on sidelines of the 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process in Dushanbe Tajikistan #APPNews

#Pakistan 🇵🇰 #Turkey 🇹🇷 #Tajikistan 🇹🇯 #HoA_9MC21