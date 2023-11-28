Women purchasing ‘Dandasa’ (peel of walnut tree) to be used for natural teeth whitening at Weekly Bazaar in Federal Capital.

APP10-281123 ISLAMABAD: November 28 – Women purchasing 'Dandasa' (peel of walnut tree) to be used for natural teeth whitening at Weekly Bazaar in Federal Capital.
ISLAMABAD: November 28 –

