Home Photos Feature Photos Women police official on their way on motorbike at I. I. Chudrigar... PhotosFeature Photos Women police official on their way on motorbike at I. I. Chudrigar Road in Provincial Capital Thu, 8 Apr 2021, 7:56 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-080421 KARACHI: April 08 Women police official on their way on motorbike at I. I. Chudrigar Road in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi ALSO READ A view of damages on the spot after explosion near Meteorology Department, Gulistan-e-Jauhar in Provincial Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of damages on the spot after explosion near Meteorology Department, Gulistan-e-Jauhar in Provincial Capital A tri-cycle rickshaw driver on the way while cover him with plastic sheet to protect from rain that experienced the Provincial Capital Families enjoying train ride at Karachi Zoological Garden in Provincial Capital