PhotosSports Photos Women Players of range during the march past in the opening ceremony of Prime Minister’s talent hunt youth sports league at Public School Ground Fri, 21 Jul 2023, 10:16 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP31-210723 HYDERABAD: July 21 - Women Players of range during the march past in the opening ceremony of Prime Minister’s talent hunt youth sports league at Public School Ground. APP/AKS/ABB/FHA APP31-210723 HYDERABAD: APP32-210723 HYDERABAD: July 21 – Player of Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabd football teams in action during opening ceremony of Prime Minister’s talent hunt youth sports league at Public School Ground. APP/AKS/ABB/FHA Sponsored Ad