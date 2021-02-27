Home Photos General Coverage Photos Women participating in food eating competition on the eve of “Surprise Day”...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosWomen participating in food eating competition on the eve of “Surprise Day” arranged by Lyallpur Warriors to commemorate the release of Abhinandan, Indian fighter pilot, trapped by Pakistan Shaheens to give surprise to Indian force at WAPDA City Sat, 27 Feb 2021, 6:51 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-27 FAISALABAD: February 27 - Women participating in food eating competition on the eve of “Surprise Day” arranged by Lyallpur Warriors to commemorate the release of Abhinandan, Indian fighter pilot, trapped by Pakistan Shaheens to give surprise to Indian force at WAPDA City. APP photo by Tasawar AbbasAPP22-27APP23-27ALSO READ Children are participating in tableau competition on “Surprise Day” arranged by Lyallpur Warriors to commemorate the release of Abhinandan, Indian fighter pilot, trapped by Pakistan Shaheens to give surprise to Indian force at WAPDA CityRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORArmed forces never hesitate to sacrifice their lives in country’s defence: Shehryar AfridiPeople visiting stalls on “Surprise Day” arranged by Lyallpur Warriors to commemorate the release of Abhinandan, Indian fighter pilot, trapped by Pakistan Shaheens to...People visiting stalls on “Surprise Day” arranged by Lyallpur Warriors to commemorate the release of Abhinandan, Indian fighter pilot, trapped by Pakistan Shaheens to...