Women on their way outside a shopping centre wearing protective masks as precautionary measures against corona virus pandemic
APP39-010421 KARACHI: April 01 - Women on their way outside a shopping centre wearing protective masks as precautionary measures against corona virus pandemic. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi
APP39-010421

ALSO READ  A couple traveling on a motorcycle wearing facemasks to adopt COVID-19 SOPs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR