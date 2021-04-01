Home Photos Feature Photos Women on their way outside a shopping centre wearing protective masks as... PhotosFeature Photos Women on their way outside a shopping centre wearing protective masks as precautionary measures against corona virus pandemic Thu, 1 Apr 2021, 9:23 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP39-010421 KARACHI: April 01 - Women on their way outside a shopping centre wearing protective masks as precautionary measures against corona virus pandemic. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi APP39-010421 ALSO READ A couple traveling on a motorcycle wearing facemasks to adopt COVID-19 SOPs RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A couple traveling on a motorcycle wearing facemasks to adopt COVID-19 SOPs A young vendor displaying and selling facemasks to vehicle drivers A vendor displaying mosquito protective nets to attract the customers at his roadside setup