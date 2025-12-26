Friday, December 26, 2025
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureWomen on the way while carrying cow dung for preparing the dung...
PhotosPhoto Feature

Women on the way while carrying cow dung for preparing the dung cakes for domestic fire use at Latifabad.

APP08-261225 HYDERABAD: December 26 - Women on the way while carrying cow dung for preparing the dung cakes for domestic fire use at Latifabad. APP/FHN/ABB
7
- Advertisement -
Women on the way while carrying cow dung for preparing the dung cakes for domestic fire use at Latifabad.
APP08-261225
HYDERABAD: December 26 – 
Women on the way while carrying cow dung for preparing the dung cakes for domestic fire use at Latifabad.
APP09-261225
HYDERABAD: December 26 – Women on the way while carrying water cooler on her head after filling with water at Latifabad. APP/FHN/ABB
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan