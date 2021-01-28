Home Photos Feature Photos Women on the way carrying dried branches of tree to be used... PhotosFeature Photos Women on the way carrying dried branches of tree to be used as fuel for cooking purposes at Airport Road in the city Thu, 28 Jan 2021, 4:16 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-280121 RAWALPINDI: January 28 Women on the way carrying dried branches of tree to be used as fuel for cooking purposes at Airport Road in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia APP01-280121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Gypsy women on the way carrying bundles of branches of tree on their head for domestic use Labourers busy in loading branches of popular tree on tractor trolley at Northern bypass. Women busy in collecting dried branches of tree to be used as fuel for cooking purposes at Khanna Pul neighbourhood