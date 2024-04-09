Women on the way carrying bundles of dry woof branches while crossing a busy road at Pirwadhai

APP17-090424 RAWALPINDI: April 09 – Women on the way carrying bundles of dry woof branches while crossing a busy road at Pirwadhai. APP/ADZ/MAF/FHA
APP17-090424
RAWALPINDI

