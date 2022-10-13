PhotosSports Photos Women hockey players are in action during a match is being played between Government girls high School Lodhran and girls Government high School Wahari at the District Education authority South Punjab Inter District Hockey League Stadium Bahawalpur Thu, 13 Oct 2022, 8:01 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP37-131022 BAHAWALPUR: October 13 – Women hockey players are in action during a match is being played between Government girls high School Lodhran and girls Government high School Wahari at the District Education authority South Punjab Inter District Hockey League Stadium Bahawalpur. APP/HBR/ABB/SSH APP37-131022 BAHAWALPUR APP38-131022 BAHAWALPUR: October 13 A Group Photo of Sayed Javed akhter Deputy Education Officer Bahawalpur, Saeed Nawaz Officer Incharge of Stadium, Qamar Abbas Tehsil Sports officer Yazman with girls hockey players at the District Education authority South Punjab Inter District Hockey League Stadium Bahawalpur. APP/HBR/ABB/SSH