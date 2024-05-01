Women from different labour organization participating in rally outside Press Club on the occasion of International Labour Day, as International Labour Day is celebrated on May 1 every year. It’s a day to honor and appreciate the contributions of workers all around the world. This day recognizes the hard work and dedication of people who work in various fields to make our lives better.
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.