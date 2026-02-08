Monday, February 9, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosWomen enjoys during celebrations of the three-day kite-flying festival “Basant”. The festival...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Women enjoys during celebrations of the three-day kite-flying festival “Basant”. The festival has returned to the provincial capital after 20 years

Women enjoys during celebrations of the three-day kite-flying festival “Basant”. The festival has returned to the provincial capital after 20 years
APP28-060226 LAHORE: February 08 – Women enjoys during celebrations of the three-day kite-flying festival “Basant”. The festival has returned to the provincial capital after 20 years. APP/AMI/TZD
4
Women enjoys during celebrations of the three-day kite-flying festival “Basant”. The festival has returned to the provincial capital after 20 years
APP28-060226
LAHORE
Women enjoys during celebrations of the three-day kite-flying festival “Basant”. The festival has returned to the provincial capital after 20 years
APP29-060226
LAHORE 
Women enjoys during celebrations of the three-day kite-flying festival “Basant”. The festival has returned to the provincial capital after 20 years
APP30-060226
LAHORE 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan