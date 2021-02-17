Home Photos Feature Photos Women enjoying ride on decorated camel at Lake View Point in Federal...PhotosFeature PhotosWomen enjoying ride on decorated camel at Lake View Point in Federal Capital Wed, 17 Feb 2021, 4:30 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-170221 ISLAMABAD: February 17 Women enjoying ride on decorated camel at Lake View Point in Federal Capital. APP photo by Irfan MahmoodALSO READ A colourful parrot picking food from pot placed in the cage at Lake View Point in Federal CapitalRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA large number of people visits at Lake View Point in Federal Capital while wearing facemask to follow the SOPs for COVID-19A woman enjoying horse ride at Lake View Point in Federal CapitalA person feeding parrots in the cage at Lake View Point in Federal Capital