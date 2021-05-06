Home Photos General Coverage Photos Women busy in selecting and purchasing shoes from vendor during preparation of... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Women busy in selecting and purchasing shoes from vendor during preparation of upcoming Eid-ul Fitr at G-9 Market Thu, 6 May 2021, 8:53 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP34-060521 ISLAMABAD: May 06 People busy in selecting and purchasing shoes from vendor during preparation of upcoming Eid-ul Fitr at G-9 Market. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP33-060521 APP34-060521 APP35-060521 ALSO READ A large number of people busy selecting and purchasing shoes from vendor at Motti Bazaar for preparation of upcoming Eudul Fitr RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Women selecting & purchasing bangles from a vendor at Cantt Bazaar during preparation for upcoming Eid-ul-Fit Women busy in selecting and purchasing children clothes in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr at Cantt area Women busy in selecting and purchasing artificial jewelry for preparation of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr at Jama Cloth Market