Women busy in selecting and purchasing sandals in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr at cloth market.

Women busy in selecting and purchasing sandals in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr at cloth market.
APP19-170423 HYDERABAD: April 17 – Women busy in selecting and purchasing sandals in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr at cloth market. APP /AKS/MAF/FHA /SSH
Women busy in selecting and purchasing sandals in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr at cloth market.
APP19-170423 HYDERABAD
Women busy in selecting and purchasing sandals in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr at cloth market.
APP20-170423 HYDERABAD: April 17 –Ladies busy in selecting and purchasing matching jewelry for their Eid dresses in connection with upcoming Eid ul Fitr at cloth market.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR