Home Photos General Coverage Photos Women busy in selecting and purchasing artificial jewelry for preparation of upcoming... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Women busy in selecting and purchasing artificial jewelry for preparation of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr at Jama Cloth Market Thu, 6 May 2021, 6:52 PM APP24-060521 HYDERABAD: May 06 A woman busy in selecting and purchasing artificial jewelry for preparation of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr at Jama Cloth Market. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP23-060521 APP24-060521 ALSO READ A large number of people standing in queues outside Utility Store to purchasing daily commodities during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak