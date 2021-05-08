Women busy in selecting and purchasing artificial jewelry at Meena Bazaar for preparation of upcoming Eidul Fitr
APP41-080521 KARACHI: May 08  Women busy in selecting and purchasing artificial jewelry at Meena Bazaar for preparation of upcoming Eidul Fitr. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP41-080521

APP42-080521

ALSO READ  Women busy in purchasing artificial jewelry during preparation of upcoming Eidul Fitr

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR