Women are keenly observe and praise the displayed calligraphy art work at a calligraphy art and painting exhibition in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Al Hamrhal

Women are keenly observe and praise the displayed calligraphy art work at a calligraphy art and painting exhibition in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Al Hamrhal
APP19-031022 LAHORE: October 03- Women are keenly observe and praise the displayed calligraphy art work at a calligraphy art and painting exhibition in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Al Hamrhal. APP
Women are keenly observe and praise the displayed calligraphy art work at a calligraphy art and painting exhibition in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Al Hamrhal
APP19-031022 LAHORE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Students are reciting naats during Naat Competition arranged in connection with 10-day celebrations of Shan-e-Rahmatullil Aalameen at TMA Hall Station Chowk

Students are reciting naats during Naat Competition arranged in connection with 10-day celebrations of Shan-e-Rahmatullil Aalameen at TMA Hall Station Chowk

An illuminated view of new Memon Masjid decorated with colorful lights in connection with Eid Milad-ul-Nabi celebrations in the Provincial Capital

An illuminated view of new Memon Masjid decorated with colorful lights in connection with Eid Milad-ul-Nabi celebrations in the Provincial Capital

Additional Commissioner Tariq Mehmood cutting ribbon to inaugurate Islamic calligraphy exhibition in connection with "Ashrah Shaan Rehmat Lal Alamin" in collaboration with Punjab Arts Council Faisalabad

Additional Commissioner Tariq Mehmood cutting ribbon to inaugurate Islamic calligraphy exhibition in connection with “Ashrah Shaan Rehmat Lal Alamin” in collaboration with Punjab Arts...

A view of decoration on a roadside at Shamsabad in connection with religious occasion of Eid Milab-un-Nabi in the country

A view of decoration on a roadside at Shamsabad in connection with religious occasion of Eid Milab-un-Nabi in the country

Models of monuments are displayed on the wall by CDA at Rawal Dam Chowk

Models of monuments are displayed on the wall by CDA at Rawal Dam Chowk

Shopkeepers displayed green flags outside their shops at Amin Pur Bazaar to attract the customers in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

Shopkeepers displayed green flags outside their shops at Amin Pur Bazaar to attract the customers in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

A well decorated view of Data Darbar with colorful lights in connection with 979th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri as a large number of people arrive to attend the three-day Urs celebrations

A well decorated view of Data Darbar with colorful lights in connection with 979th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri as a large number...

An illuminated view of Data Darbar decorated with colorful lights in connection with 979th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (R.A)

An illuminated view of Data Darbar decorated with colorful lights in connection with 979th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (R.A)

A vendor displayed inflatable toys to attract the customers at his roadside setup near Faizabaad in Twin cities

A vendor displayed inflatable toys to attract the customers at his roadside setup near Faizabaad in Twin cities

Visitors viewing the displayed Painting and Arts works during Art & Painting Exhibition of 2nd Anna Molka Awards at College of Art and Design University of the Punjab, Allama Iqbal Campus.

Visitors viewing the displayed Painting and Arts works during Art & Painting Exhibition of 2nd Anna Molka Awards at College of Art and Design...

Couple buying sunglasses displayed by the vendor at his roadside Setup

Couple buying sunglasses displayed by the vendor at his roadside Setup

Municipal Corporation building decorated with colorful lights in connection with the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrations

Municipal Corporation building decorated with colorful lights in connection with the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrations