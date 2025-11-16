Sunday, November 16, 2025
Woman visiting stalls during Ten-Day annual folk festival "Lok Mela 2025" at Lok Virsa in the Federal Capital.
APP41-161125
ISLAMABAD: November 16 – 
APP42-161125
ISLAMABAD: November 16 – A vendor selling colorful balloons to attract visitors during Ten-Day annual folk festival “Lok Mela 2025” at Lok Virsa in the Federal Capital. APP/SMR/TZD/FHA
APP43-161125
ISLAMABAD: November 16 – Women visiting stalls during Ten-Day annual folk festival “Lok Mela 2025” at Lok Virsa in the Federal Capital. APP/SMR/TZD/FHA
APP44-161125
ISLAMABAD: November 16 – A young girl prepares lassi using a traditional churner during the ten-day annual folk festival ‘Lok Mela 2025’ at Lok Virsa in the Federal Capital. APP/SMR/TZD/FHA
