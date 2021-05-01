Home Photos General Coverage Photos While the world celebrating the international Labourer’ Day, a Labour making mud... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos While the world celebrating the international Labourer’ Day, a Labour making mud for his livelihood Sat, 1 May 2021, 11:55 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-010521 BAHAWALPUR: May 01 While the world celebrating the international Labourer' Day, a Labour making mud for his livelihood. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari ALSO READ Labourer busy in earning livelihood for his family and kids by shifting bricks at an under construction house by ignoring Laborers' Day where as the world celebrating International Labourers Day on Saturdady to pay tributes to the laborers RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Workers busy in at a brick kiln for livelihood while the world marks International Labor Day on Saturday Labourer busy in earning livelihood for his family and kids by shifting bricks at an under construction house by ignoring Laborers’ Day where as... District Police Officer Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera leading flag march across the city to maintain law and order situation