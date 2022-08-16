Water level rising water in River Ravi as India release water its reserves, due to the threat of possible flooding, the administration has issued a high alert that in case the flood hit the area, people evacuated the area to shift safe place

APP38-160822 LAHORE: August 16- Water level rising water in River Ravi as India release water its reserves, due to the threat of possible flooding, the administration has issued a high alert that in case the flood hit the area, people evacuated the area to shift safe place. APP Photo by Amir khan
