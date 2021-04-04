Home Photos Feature Photos WASA staffers cleaning the sewerage main-hole at Abdali Road PhotosFeature Photos WASA staffers cleaning the sewerage main-hole at Abdali Road Sun, 4 Apr 2021, 6:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP34-040421 MULTAN: April 04 - WASA staffers cleaning the sewerage main-hole at Abdali Road. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP34-040421 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of garbage in the sewerage nullah at Goods Naka area creating environmental problems and needs the attention of concerned authorities A view of sewerage water accumulated at main city area Usman Abad and Paris Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities Japan provides Rs. 6 billion for improvement of water treatment in Faisalabad