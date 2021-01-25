Home Photos Feature Photos WAPDA staffers busy in repairing electric wire on an electric pole at... PhotosFeature Photos WAPDA staffers busy in repairing electric wire on an electric pole at Swan Camp in the outskirts of the city Mon, 25 Jan 2021, 11:20 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP43-250121 RAWALPINDI: January 25 - WAPDA staffers busy in repairing electric wire on an electric pole at Swan Camp in the outskirts of the city. APP photo by Abid Zia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR WAPDA staffers removing the faults of electric wires on a pole WAPDA staffer busy in repairing electric wire on electric pole SARGODHA: July 28 – A view of clinging plant grows up on the wire of an electric pole at Jhang Moor. APP photo by...