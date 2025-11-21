Friday, November 21, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosWAPDA electricians repair damaged electricity wires on a pole to restore power...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

WAPDA electricians repair damaged electricity wires on a pole to restore power in the Banni area of the old city in twin cities

WAPDA electricians repair damaged electricity wires on a pole to restore power in the Banni area of the old city in twin cities
APP31-211125 RAWALPINDI: November 21 – WAPDA electricians repair damaged electricity wires on a pole to restore power in the Banni area of the old city in twin cities. APP/AZD/MAF/FHA/SSH
2
- Advertisement -
WAPDA electricians repair damaged electricity wires on a pole to restore power in the Banni area of the old city in twin cities
APP31-211125
RAWALPINDI
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan