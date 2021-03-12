Wafaqi Mohtasib (Federal Ombudsman) Syed Tahir Shahbaz talking to media person during his visit at Wafaqi Mohtasib Regional Office
APP36-120321 FAISALABAD: March 12 - Wafaqi Mohtasib (Federal Ombudsman) Syed Tahir Shahbaz talking to media person during his visit at Wafaqi Mohtasib Regional Office. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP36-120321

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR