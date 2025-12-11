Thursday, December 11, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosWafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi addressing a press briefing at the Wafaqi...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi addressing a press briefing at the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat Regional Office

Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi addressing a press briefing at the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat Regional Office
APP31-111225 PESHAWAR: December 11 – Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi addressing a press briefing at the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat Regional Office. APP/SYR/MAF/ABB/SSH
0
- Advertisement -
Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi addressing a press briefing at the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat Regional Office
APP31-111225
PESHAWAR
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan