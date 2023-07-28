PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Volunteers serving drinks (Sabeel) to the mourners during the Ashura procession on 9th Muharram-ul-Harram at Nori Gate Fri, 28 Jul 2023, 8:42 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP43-280723 SARGODHA: July 28 – Volunteers serving drinks (Sabeel) to the mourners during the Ashura procession on 9th Muharram-ul-Harram at Nori Gate. APP/HSD/ABB APP43-280723 SARGODHA: APP45-280723 SARGODHA: July 28 – People preparing special food called Haleem to be served to the participants of Ashura procession on 9th Muharram-ul-Harram at Nori Gate. APP/HSD/ABB