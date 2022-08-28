PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Volunteers rescue flood affected people with help of boat in the flood water at khair muhammad pahwar goht after heavy rain in this areas. Sun, 28 Aug 2022, 7:16 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP43-280822 TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN: August 28 - Volunteers rescue flood affected people with help of boat in the flood water at khair muhammad pahwar goht after heavy rain in this areas. APP Photo by Farhan khan APP43-280822 TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN: APP44-280822 TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN: August 28 – Volunteers rescue flood affected people with help of boat in the flood water at khair muhammad pahwar goht after heavy rain in this areas. APP Photo by Farhan khan APP45-280822 TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN: August 28 – Volunteers rescue flood affected people with help of boat in the flood water at khair muhammad pahwar goht after heavy rain in this areas. APP Photo by Farhan khan APP46-280822 TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN: August 28 – Flood affected people evacuate from flood water at khair muhammad pahwar goht after heavy rain in this areas. APP Photo by Farhan khan